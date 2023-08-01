Artsakh ready to discuss rational proposals for meeting with Baku reps

Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic recognizes the importance of public interest both in Artsakh and Armenia in the issue of starting a possible dialogue between Stepanakert-Baku, it considers it inappropriate to comment on individual meetings that did not take place for reasons unrelated to it.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was stated by Artsakh MFA in response to question from Armenpress about the news circulating in the Armenian media regarding a possible meeting between the representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“We would like to emphasise that the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have always been open to discussing reasonable proposals aimed at facilitating dialogue between representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Moreover, Artsakh, for its part, has consistently put forward initiatives and proposals aimed at arranging meetings between representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with the involvement of mediators.

We firmly believe that the success of any dialogue relies on the sincere willingness and good faith of both parties to resolve their differences. There is such willingness on our part. If the Azerbaijani side also shows it, this will pave the way for the beginning of the dialogue.

At the same time, we reiterate our position that dialogue between Artsakh and Azerbaijan should take place within an agreed international format, supported by an appropriate mandate. This approach will facilitate increased engagement of the international community in the negotiation process, bolster its legitimacy and sustainability, and ensure reliable guarantees for the implementation of potential agreements between the parties,” says the statement.