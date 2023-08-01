Russia received about 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine through various channels

Russia received about 30 peace initiatives for a settlement in Ukraine through official and unofficial channels, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are grateful to everyone. There were many such initiatives. It seems to me that a month ago there were already about 30 [initiatives] that were made by public figures through state channels or even in some private way," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova stressed that Russia never refused negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

"Even when we understood that they [negotiations] were unlikely to bring any added value, but we always gave such a chance to partners or the situation in general," the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman explained.

However, as Zakharova pointed out, in April 2022, "the Kiev regime withdrew from the negotiations, it asked for."

"Several rounds took place, and then they stopped responding to the documents and materials that we sent at their request. <…> And in September, they themselves were legally banned from negotiating with our country," she added.

Speaking about the African Peace Initiative on Ukraine, Zakharova pointed to the sincerity of African countries' attempts to help resolve the crisis.

"We are extremely grateful to our African friends for the fact that they really - not in words, but in deeds - value peace and want to do everything in their power, even without being in any way participants in all this long-term drama, but, indeed, having open hearts and understanding what this can globally lead to and is already leading to. [We are grateful] for their attempt to do everything in their power or to somehow provide intermediary services, efforts to stabilize the situation. Once again, we never get tired of repeating the words gratitude," the diplomat concluded.