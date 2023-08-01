The International Committee of the Red Cross has served as a lifeline to Nagorno Karabakh and then Azerbaijan cut off its last remaining source of essential food and medicine, U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Robert Menendez wrote on his X/Twitter account.

August 1, 2023, 15:18 Time is now for U.S., its allies to exert pressure on Aliyev as lives hang in the balance in Nagorno Karabakh - Menendez

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “More than seven months into Azerbaijan's blockade, the time is now for the U.S. and its allies to exert pressure on Aliyev. Lives hang in the balance,” he added.