ECHR gives Azerbaijan by August 8 to provide information on kidnapped Artsakh patient

The ECHR has given Azerbaijan by August 8 to provide information about Vagif Khachatryan, the resident of Nagorno-Karabakh who was kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards while being evacuated by the Red Cross to Armenia for treatment, the Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Matters said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan must provide information on the location and condition of detention of Khachatryan, as well as the latter’s health, any received treatment and possible return.

Earlier Armenia applied to the European Court of Human Rights with a request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan.