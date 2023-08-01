British Members of Parliament urge James Cleverly to condemn Azeri atrocities against people of Artsakh

British Members of Parliament from the All Party Parliamentary Group for Armenia have written to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urging him to break the British Government’s silence on the continuing atrocities being carried out by the Azeri Government against the Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus.

August 1, 2023

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Statement by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Armenia on the urgent humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh:

“FCDO needs to take a stand now against the atrocities being committed in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijan Government

“The Lachin Corridor linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh was illegally closed by the Azeri Government in December 2022 in direct violation of the November ceasefire [agreement]. Since then virtually all movement and vital supplies have been cut off giving rise to a worsening humanitarian crisis, endangering thousands of lives.

“Food, medicine, fuel everything needed for survival of any population is totally banned entering Nagorno-Karabakh because of the illegal blockade. Subsequently, malnutrition is affecting pregnant women. Over 90% of pregnant women in Artsakh have anaemia due to the man-made disaster caused by the blockade of Lachin Corridor imposed by Azerbaijan.

“Miscarriages have risen 3 times in recent months due to lack of basic food items & medicine for the population. Despite persistent efforts, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it is not currently able to bring humanitarian assistance to the civilian population through the Lachin corridor or through any other routes.

“Numerous other NGOs have raised serious concerns about the unfolding humanitarian crisis and requested governments around the world put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the blockade. Amnesty International has accused Azerbaijan of failing in its human rights obligations by taking no action to lift the blockade.

“The EU, its European Council President Charles Michel and many European countries have strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s actions and called for the blockade to be lifted immediately especially in light of the rapidly deteriorating conditions recently. The APPG for Armenia is asking the British Foreign Secretary to do the same and to make it clear that there will be consequences for Azerbaijan’s actions if it does not act now.

APPG Chairman Tim Loughton said:

‘The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is reaching crisis point. The illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by the Azeri Government has no justification and has been done under the noses of the supposed peace-keeping force. The deliberate denial of vital supplies to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is the latest attempt at ethnic cleansing by the Aliyev Government and needs to be called out for what it is. The human misery and huge displacement of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh appears to be part of the Azeri game plan to force out the legitimate citizens of this troubled area and is in danger of becoming genocide. We agree with the stance of the French Government and other European nations who have called on Azerbaijan to comply with its international commitments and to implement the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice in its February 22nd order, which are binding. We join them in demanding the restoration of free movement for people, goods and cargo throughout the Lachin corridor, in both directions, and the continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population. This is deeply destabilising in an area which is already under great pressure and could act as a trigger point for further conflict which will have a direct impact on western interests if not checked, yet has given rise to little coverage in the UK. We have therefore today written to the Foreign Secretary to take a similar stance and make the condemnation by the British Government crystal clear, without further delay.’

