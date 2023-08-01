Former U.S. senator Sam Brownback has said that Azerbaijan must be sanctioned for its humanitarian abuses in Artsakh.

August 1, 2023, 11:23 U.S. politician Sam Brownback calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan for humanitarian abuses in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is getting progressively worse for Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Lanchin [sic] Corridor is closed, in spite of an agreement to keep it open. Azerbaijan must be sanctioned for their humanitarian abuses before it gets even worse. #SaveKarabakh,” the former United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback tweeted.