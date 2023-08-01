Former U.S. senator Sam Brownback has said that Azerbaijan must be sanctioned for its humanitarian abuses in Artsakh.
U.S. politician Sam Brownback calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan for humanitarian abuses in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is getting progressively worse for Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Lanchin [sic] Corridor is closed, in spite of an agreement to keep it open. Azerbaijan must be sanctioned for their humanitarian abuses before it gets even worse. #SaveKarabakh,” the former United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback tweeted.