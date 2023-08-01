U.S. calls for ‘difficult compromises’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace agreement

The United States State Department has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to make “difficult compromises” to reach a peace agreement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on July 31 that the United States ‘continues to believe that a peace agreement is within reach’.

“We continue to talk about a peace agreement and we continue to believe that a peace agreement is within reach. However, we have always said that for it to be within reach both parties have to make difficult compromises, and that’s why the Secretary has been remained engaged in talking to the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan to encourage them to make those difficult compromises so they can reach an agreement,” Miller said.