U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has expressed concern about food insecurity and shortages of medical supplies in Artsakh.

August 1, 2023, 10:14 USAID Administrator Samantha Power calls for free transit of commercial, humanitarian supplies through Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Food insecurity & shortages of medical supplies in Nagorno-Karabakh are very troubling. The Lachin corridor is critical for getting lifesaving supplies to the people of NK. I join Secretary Blinken's call for the free transit of commercial & humanitarian supplies through the corridor,” Power tweeted.