USAID Administrator Samantha Power calls for free transit of commercial, humanitarian supplies through Lachin Corridor
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Food insecurity & shortages of medical supplies in Nagorno-Karabakh are very troubling. The Lachin corridor is critical for getting lifesaving supplies to the people of NK. I join Secretary Blinken's call for the free transit of commercial & humanitarian supplies through the corridor,” Power tweeted.