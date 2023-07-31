Ukraine’s military loses over 20,800 troops, 2,200 armaments over past month — Shoigu

The Ukrainian military lost over 20,800 troops and more than 2,200 items of military hardware, including 10 Leopard tanks over the past month, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a conference call with military commanders on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Over the past month, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 20,800 troops, to be exact, 20,824 personnel, and 2,227 items of various armament, including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 40 US-made M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery guns from Great Britain, the United States, Germany, France and Poland," the defense chief said.