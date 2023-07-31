The Kremlin sees no signs of an improvement in Washington and London's attitude toward Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, Tass informs.
Moscow sees no 'weather change' in US, UK's attitude to Russia — Kremlin
STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Kremlin spokesman was asked whether the US filmmaker Oliver Stone’s statement the Western media were distorting the image of the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin could mean a "change for the better in the weather" in Washington and London's attitude toward Russia.
"No. It’s nothing but your impression. The weather is not changing," Peskov emphasized.