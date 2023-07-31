Moscow sees no 'weather change' in US, UK's attitude to Russia — Kremlin

The Kremlin sees no signs of an improvement in Washington and London's attitude toward Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Kremlin spokesman was asked whether the US filmmaker Oliver Stone’s statement the Western media were distorting the image of the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin could mean a "change for the better in the weather" in Washington and London's attitude toward Russia.

"No. It’s nothing but your impression. The weather is not changing," Peskov emphasized.