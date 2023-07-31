Protesters discontent with the meeting with ICRC head and vow to continue the sit-in

About two dozen young people who have started a sit-in near the ICRC Yerevan office for two days now, are dissatisfied with the results of the meeting with the head of the ICRC delegation in Armenia over the arrest of a patient from Artsakh by Azerbaijan at the Lachin corridor, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The protesters who have not been able to return to the Republic of Artsakh after the Lachin corridor was closed demand that the ICRC immediately make all efforts to return Vagif Khachatryan arrested by Azerbaijan’s State Border Service while transported by an ICRC car to Yerevan for surgery via the Lachin corridor.

"We are dissatisfied with the results of the meeting. We are told that if they make public announcements, it will further complicate the situation. They told us that their employee also went with Vagif, but they kicked him out," said Amalya Zakaryan, a resident of Nagorno Karabakh, participating in the sit-in.

"We will continue our pressure, because if we stop it, we will not bring any benefit to the situation. Today they kidnap Vagif, tomorrow they can kidnap us, our relatives," she added.

Vagif Khachatryan, 68, was arrested by Azerbaijani State Border Service on Saturday as he was being transported by an ICRC car to Yerevan where he was expected to undergo a heart surgery. Later the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan announced that he was arrested and is accused of “creating a criminal group in 1991 and participating in the crimes against the residents of Meshali village of Khojaly region.”