Luis Moreno Ocampo responded to President Harutyunyan. A report to be published in 7 days

Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, has responded to the letter of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, in which the President requested an expert opinion whether the deepening blockade in Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Lusine Avanesyan, the press secretary of the Artsakh Republic said, noting that Mr. Ocampo has sent a reply letter to the President, in which he specifically wrote:

''Dear President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan

Thank you very much for your request to provide my opinion regarding the current situation of Nagorno-Karabakh. It would be my honor to analyze the problem and provide you with my conclusion.

I will prepare a comprehensive report analyzing the facts and the law. My assessment will be impartial and produced on a pro bono basis.

To reach a conclusion regarding the commission of a genocide, I must analyze the Azerbaijan leaders’ intentions. Intention could be deduced from the facts, but to safeguard my accuracy and impartiality, I will write to the Azerbaijan President offering him the opportunity to clarify his position directly.

Given the situation’s urgency and the risk of starvation for 120.000 Armenians, I plan to issue my report in 7 days.

Please don’t hesitate to communicate any new circumstance that could affect the situation in analysis.

Yours, Luis Moreno Ocampo,'' reads the letter.