Azeri border guards threatened to use force against ICRC staff, reveals daughter of kidnapped man

The family of the elderly man who was kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards on Saturday while being evacuated by the International Committee of the Red Cross said they’ve been unable to contact him.
Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, responded to the letter of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, in which the President requested an expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade in Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.
At the request of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, will prepare in 7 days a report on the genocidal policy implemented by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.
United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev over the weekend to express deep concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and underscored the urgent need for free movement along the Lachin Corridor, according to the United States State Department.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement regarding the abduction of a 68-year-old citizen of Artsakh.
Artsakh Republic Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan has officially tendered his resignation.
The United States on Friday reiterated Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial and private traffic.
Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Armenia visited on Friday the village of Kornidzor in the Syunik Province where a humanitarian convoy carrying emergency food and medical aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked by Azerbaijan at the entrance of Lachin Corridor.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Construction work has not been carried out in Artsakh for a long time. There are many unfinished works, and the volume of construction has been reduced to a minimum.
On July 29, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, sent a letter to Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, asking for an expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade of Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.
Vagif Khachatryan is not an international wanted person. The unlawful interference with his rights violates international legal guarantees and standards, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan wrote on Facebook, news.am informs.
On July 29, a protest action was held in front of the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, demanding the return of 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who has been kidnapped by Azerbaijanis while being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, accompanied by the ICRC mission.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is taking relevant measures through dialogue within the framework of its capacity concerning the detention of a 68-year-old citizen who was being transported by the ICRC from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the transfer of 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment. The patients were accompanied by their attendants, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a statement on Thursday.
Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.
On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.
The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.
Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.
Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
