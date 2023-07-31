Artsakhpress

Due to the blockade, no possibility to carry out any construction work. Minister

Construction work has not been carried out in Artsakh for a long time. The volume of construction has been reduced to a minimum.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS:  As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic, Azat Hambardzumyan, said, presenting the problems caused by the blockade.

"Before the blockade, large-scale construction works were carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in various fields. The main focus was on housing and road construction. For example, in the field of housing construction, it was planned to put into operation 3,700 residential houses in stages until 2025.

But, unfortunately, as of now, all works have been completely stopped,'' presented Hambardzumyan.

He noted that, in addition to the problems caused by the blockade, the sector also suffered great losses from natural disasters.

"If restoration work is not done, in case of adverse weather conditions, serious problems will arise,'' Hambardzumyan said, informing that the repair works have also been stopped, noting that the work started in a number of educational centers are particularly important, which are not being carried out at the moment due to the problems caused by the blockade.


     

Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will prepare a report on the situation in Artsakh

At the request of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, will prepare in 7 days a report on the genocidal policy implemented by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.

Blinken holds call with Aliyev, underscores urgent need for free transit along Lachin Corridor

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev over the weekend to express deep concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and underscored the urgent need for free movement along the Lachin Corridor, according to the United States State Department.

UN Security Council must immediately discuss Baku’s illegal blockade of Artsakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement regarding the abduction of a 68-year-old citizen of Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic Speaker of Parliament resigned

Artsakh Republic Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan has officially tendered his resignation.

United States reiterates call for immediate reopening of Lachin corridor

The United States on Friday reiterated Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial and private traffic.

Foreign ambassadors visit entrance to Lachin Corridor as relief convoy remains blocked by Azerbaijan for 2nd day

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Armenia visited on Friday the village of Kornidzor in the Syunik Province where a humanitarian convoy carrying emergency food and medical aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked by Azerbaijan at the entrance of Lachin Corridor.

Artur Tovmasyan announces resignation

The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has announced his resignation.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Construction work has not been carried out in Artsakh for a long time. There are many unfinished works, and the volume of construction has been reduced to a minimum.

President Harutyunyan asks international specialist for expert opinion

On July 29, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, sent a letter to Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, asking for an expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade of Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.

Artsakh citizen abducted by Baku is not internationally wanted person

Vagif Khachatryan is not an international wanted person. The unlawful interference with his rights violates international legal guarantees and standards, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan wrote on Facebook, news.am informs.

Demonstrators in Artsakh rally outside ICRC office in Stepanakert after Azerbaijan kidnaps patient

On July 29, a protest action was held in front of the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, demanding the return of 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who has been kidnapped by Azerbaijanis while being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, accompanied by the ICRC mission.

ICRC says ‘taking relevant measures’ after Artsakh patient gets kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is taking relevant measures through dialogue within the framework of its capacity concerning the detention of a 68-year-old citizen who was being transported by the ICRC from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.

Red Cross evacuates 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the transfer of 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment. The patients were accompanied by their attendants, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a statement on Thursday.

Armenia sends 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Armenia is set to send 400 tones in humanitarian aid to the residents of Artsakh ), who have been deprived of essential goods due to a blockade by Azerbaijan for more than six months.

Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Russia ready to look for ways towards peaceful Ukrainian settlement — Putin

Russia urges conflicting parties in Niger to refrain from using force. Zakharova

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

