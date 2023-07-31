Construction work has not been carried out in Artsakh for a long time. The volume of construction has been reduced to a minimum.

July 31, 2023, 12:09 Due to the blockade, no possibility to carry out any construction work. Minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic, Azat Hambardzumyan, said, presenting the problems caused by the blockade.

"Before the blockade, large-scale construction works were carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in various fields. The main focus was on housing and road construction. For example, in the field of housing construction, it was planned to put into operation 3,700 residential houses in stages until 2025.

But, unfortunately, as of now, all works have been completely stopped,'' presented Hambardzumyan.

He noted that, in addition to the problems caused by the blockade, the sector also suffered great losses from natural disasters.

"If restoration work is not done, in case of adverse weather conditions, serious problems will arise,'' Hambardzumyan said, informing that the repair works have also been stopped, noting that the work started in a number of educational centers are particularly important, which are not being carried out at the moment due to the problems caused by the blockade.