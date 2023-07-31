At the request of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, will prepare in 7 days a report on the genocidal policy implemented by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.

July 31, 2023, 11:42 Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will prepare a report on the situation in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The President of Artsakh asked: is the Azerbaijan blockade a new genocide against Armenians? I'm honored to help.

Is the President of Azerbaijan committing genocide today? He can,'' he wrote on his Twitter.