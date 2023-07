United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev over the weekend to express deep concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and underscored the urgent need for free movement along the Lachin Corridor, according to the United States State Department.

July 31, 2023, 10:25 Blinken holds call with Aliyev, underscores urgent need for free transit along Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev yesterday to express deep concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Secretary Blinken underscored the urgent need for free transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through the Lachin corridor, and emphasized the need for compromise on alternative routes so humanitarian supplies can reach the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Secretary stressed the need for all parties to keep up positive momentum on peace negotiations,” the State Department said in a readout of the call.

Blinken then posted a tweet about the call, saying ‘I spoke to Azerbaijani President Aliyev yesterday to express our deep concern for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh. The United States urges all sides to continue dialogue to reach a durable peace agreement.’