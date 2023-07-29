President Harutyunyan asks international specialist for expert opinion

On July 29, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, sent a letter to Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, asking for an expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade of Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), I request your expert opinion regarding the current situation of 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. We considered that your practice as the founder Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2003-2012), particularly your request to issue an arrest warrant for Genocide against the President of Sudan, would be relevant to provide us with the information required.

We need your opinion on three questions: