Demonstrators in Artsakh rally outside ICRC office in Stepanakert after Azerbaijan kidnaps patient

On July 29, a protest action was held in front of the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, demanding the return of 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who has been kidnapped by Azerbaijanis while being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, accompanied by the ICRC mission.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan met with the head of ICRC Artsakh office to discuss and clarify the situation.

T he head of ICRC Artsakh office Carlos Moratsani informed the gathered and the relatives of the abducted Artsakh citizen that he understands the situation. Work is underway to try to find solutions.

Gurgen Nersisyan met with an ICRC representative and said that the organization ought to publicly state that because of Azerbaijan’s actions it is unable to guarantee the safety of the residents of Artsakh while carrying out its functions. “We want you to note that you are unable to ensure the safety of any of the residents of Artsakh. You ought to announce in all European platforms that this is how the safety of the Artsakh people is ensured, when even an organization trusted by all countries across the world is unable to keep our citizen in its vehicle bearing the Red Cross emblem. You are even unable to guarantee our citizen’s life in their Azerbaijani prisons,” Nersisyan said.

The daughter of Vagif Khachatryan, who was accompanying him, returned to Stepanakert and demands the ICRC to make efforts and immediately return her father.

" My family and me are in the worst situation. We gave the ICRC time to return him. This only affects their reputation, and all the responsibility is on their shoulders and conscience. We have reached an agreement to meet with the head of the Russian peacekeeping force, to hear his opinion on this situation. Let's see what solutions they offer," said Vagif Khachatryan's daughter.