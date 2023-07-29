The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is taking relevant measures through dialogue within the framework of its capacity concerning the detention of a 68-year-old citizen who was being transported by the ICRC from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.
ICRC says ‘taking relevant measures’ after Artsakh patient gets kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards
STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She said that until today the Red Cross was able to transport people – patients or those who had expressed desire to reunite with their families – through procedures arranged previously.
“Regarding this specific situation, I have to say that we are addressing all problems to the corresponding authorities, but we will do so through dialogue and it will be confidential, as of this moment I can’t convey any other details on the incident,” Amatuni added.
On July 29, a Nagorno-Karabakh patient was detained and taken to an unknown location by Azerbaijani border guards while being evacuated by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Armenia for treatment.