The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is taking relevant measures through dialogue within the framework of its capacity concerning the detention of a 68-year-old citizen who was being transported by the ICRC from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.

July 29, 2023, 16:33 ICRC says ‘taking relevant measures’ after Artsakh patient gets kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She said that until today the Red Cross was able to transport people – patients or those who had expressed desire to reunite with their families – through procedures arranged previously.

“Regarding this specific situation, I have to say that we are addressing all problems to the corresponding authorities, but we will do so through dialogue and it will be confidential, as of this moment I can’t convey any other details on the incident,” Amatuni added.

On July 29, a Nagorno-Karabakh patient was detained and taken to an unknown location by Azerbaijani border guards while being evacuated by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Armenia for treatment.