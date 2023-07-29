Azerbaijan detained Artsakh citizen being transferred to Armenia for treatment through the Red Cross

Today, a 68-year-old citizen of the Republic of Artsakh was detained by Azerbaijan from among the patients being transferred to the medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia for treatment through ICRC and was transferred from the checkpoint to another place.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gurgen Nersisyan, Artsakh Republic State Minister, announced this on his Facebook page, adding that at the moment the ICRC representative is with the citizen, but the negotiations have not yielded any results yet.

"We are waiting for new information,'' he added.

''Our citizens, who were heading to Armenia by the same route, were transferred to a medical facility in Goris, accompanied by an ICRC representative, and the return of our citizens, who underwent treatment in Armenia, to Artsakh was canceled,” G. Nersisyan specified. Considering it characteristic that Azerbaijan has always tried in every possible way to impede the process of transferring patients to Armenia, even through the ICRC, and each time they set new conditions for the ICRC, and this was another step to instill fear so that people would not pass through the Lachin corridor even for the purpose of treatment.

“These are the consequences of the the Armenian authorities' recognition оf the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, as well as the insufficient condemnation of the crimes against the people of Artsakh and the behavior of the international community, showing almost inaction, which must be prevented at any cost,'' the State Minister said, in particular.