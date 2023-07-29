Artsakh Republic Speaker of Parliament resigned

1866 | July 27, 2023 14:48 Red Cross evacuates 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh

1681 | July 25, 2023 16:12 Red Cross calls for ‘humanitarian consensus’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume ‘life-saving’ work in NK

1456 | July 25, 2023 18:53 The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

1258 | July 27, 2023 16:16 Russia urges conflicting parties in Niger to refrain from using force. Zakharova

1244 | July 24, 2023 18:17 The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped

1225 | July 25, 2023 10:45 US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

948 | July 25, 2023 13:47 President Harutyunyan declares Artsakh disaster zone

917 | July 27, 2023 16:35 For many months Azerbaijan was deceiving the international community that the Lachin Corridor is open