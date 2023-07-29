Artsakh Republic Speaker of Parliament resigned

Artsakh Republic Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan has officially tendered his resignation.
STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parliament’s press service reported.
The United States on Friday reiterated Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial and private traffic.
Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Armenia visited on Friday the village of Kornidzor in the Syunik Province where a humanitarian convoy carrying emergency food and medical aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked by Azerbaijan at the entrance of Lachin Corridor.
The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has announced his resignation.
Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concerns over the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh sparked by a seven-month blockade by Azerbaijan.
British politician, crossbench peer Lord Alton of Liverpool has called on the U.K. government to urgently discuss at the UN Security Council the fact that humanitarian aid is not reaching Nagorno-Karabakh.
German Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg has called on the German government and the EU to pressure Azerbaijan into ending the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and not allowing an escalation of the situation.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the transfer of 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment. The patients were accompanied by their attendants, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a statement on Thursday.
Armenia is set to send 400 tones in humanitarian aid to the residents of Artsakh ), who have been deprived of essential goods due to a blockade by Azerbaijan for more than six months.
As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.
Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.
On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.
The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.
Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.
Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
