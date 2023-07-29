Russia ready to look for ways towards peaceful Ukrainian settlement — Putin

Russia is ready to look of ways to achieve the peaceful resolution of the situation around Ukraine, despite the Western course towards acting solely in their own interests in any international conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with African national leaders.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Have they forgotten that they destroyed the situation in Sudan? Have they forgotten what they did in Syria? They could not care less about the UN Charter, they only remember about international law when they believe that these instruments could be used against someone - Russia, in this case. They will not achieve anything, this is too primitive. If they want someone to comply with the UN Charter and other international law acts, they should make an effort to comply the same norms themselves. However, this does not mean that we do not want and do not seek a peaceful resolution of any conflict," Putin said.