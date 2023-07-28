The United States on Friday reiterated Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for an immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor to commercial and private traffic.

July 28, 2023, 17:14 United States reiterates call for immediate reopening of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: U.S. Acting Deputy Chief of Mission John Allelo was among the members of the diplomatic corps to travel to Syunik on Friday, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

“Acting DCM John Allelo joined the diplomatic corps in Syunik and heard from displaced persons and regional officials about the suffering caused by continued blockage of the Lachin corridor. We reiterate Secretary Blinken’s call for an immediate reopening of the corridor to commercial and private traffic,” the US Embassy said in the statement.