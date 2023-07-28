Disinformation that the Defense Ministry suppressed the GPS systems of civil aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that they jammed the GPS systems of civilian aircraft flying in Artsakh airspace from 24 to 27 July and caused serious threats to the safety of the flights.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The totally untrue statement by the Ministry of Defense apparently seeks to divert the international community’s attention from the humanitarian disaster caused by the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor. It’s worth reminding that during the entire course of the 2020 war and afterwards, it has been the Azerbaijani side itself who consistently targeted the civilian infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic, by blocking the Lachin Corridor, disrupting the gas and electricity sypply lines and jamming internet and mobile connection,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.