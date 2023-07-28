Foreign ambassadors visit entrance to Lachin Corridor as relief convoy remains blocked by Azerbaijan for 2nd day

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Armenia visited on Friday the village of Kornidzor in the Syunik Province where a humanitarian convoy carrying emergency food and medical aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked by Azerbaijan at the entrance of Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan is accompanying the foreign ambassadors. The members of the diplomatic corps took stock of the situation on the ground.

Governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan briefed the ambassadors on the situation.

On July 25, the Government of Armenia said that it will try to send over 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other foodstuffs and medication to Nagorno-Karabakh to mitigate the humanitarian crisis resulting from the blockade of Lachin Corridor. Armenia requested the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to escort the aid. Armenia has also requested Azerbaijan to not obstruct the convoy.

On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan would only corroborate Armenia’s fears that Baku seeks to commit genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh if the convoy gets blocked.