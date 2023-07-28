On July 28, around 11:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region by using small arms.

July 28, 2023, 13:29 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

No military casualties were reported.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh was reported on the incident.