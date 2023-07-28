Artur Tovmasyan announces resignation

The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has announced his resignation.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement released on Friday, Tovmasyan said he will formally tender his resignation tomorrow.

“Dear countrymen, by my personal decision I am assuming political responsibility to resign from the position of President of National Assembly, but I will always remain committed to the idea adopted by our people through a referendum in 1991. I will continue to serve the Republic of Armenia and its people, the Republic of Artsakh and its people until my last breath. God save the Armenian world. Tomorrow I will tender my resignation,” reads the statement.