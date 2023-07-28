Dutch Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concerns over the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh sparked by a seven-month blockade by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Netherlands follows the humanitarian situation affecting the population in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast with serious concern, and fully supports the statement of Josep Borrell,” reads the statement published on the ministry’s X/Twitter account.