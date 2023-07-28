British politician, crossbench peer Lord Alton of Liverpool has called on the U.K. government to urgently discuss at the UN Security Council the fact that humanitarian aid is not reaching Nagorno-Karabakh.

July 28, 2023, 11:05 Lord Alton of Liverpool calls on British government to address Artsakh aid at UN Security Council

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “International Red Cross expresses concern that humanitarian aid is not reaching the Armenian people of Nagorno Karabakh. This should be urgently raised by the U.K. at the UN Security Council,” the member of the House of Lords tweeted.