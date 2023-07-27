For many months Azerbaijan was deceiving the international community that the Lachin Corridor is open

The President of the RA National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, made a post on his "Twitter" microblog.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''For many months Azerbaijan was deceiving the international community into thinking that the#LachinCorridor is open for humanitarian movement of people & goods to/from sieged Nagorno Karabakh. By stopping the humanitarian convoy at the entry point of the Corridor & its contemptuous statement that the “game is over” is proving that it was playing a dirty game & lying all those months,'' he tweeted.