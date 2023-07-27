Russia urges conflicting parties in Niger to refrain from using force. Zakharova

Russia is calling on the parties to the conflict in Niger to settle their dispute through dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are calling on the conflicting parties to refrain from the use of force and resolve all controversies through a peaceful and constructive dialogue," the Russian diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, Russia expresses the hope that "this domestic political crisis will soon be resolved in the interests of civilian peace for the sake of the fraternal Nigerien people." "We expect the military to release President Mohamed Bazoum as soon as possible," she added.

No Russian citizens have been affected by the conflict in Niger, Zakharova stressed. "Nevertheless, the Russian Foreign Ministry advises Russian nationals against making non-essential trips to Niger until the situation fully returns to normal there," she said.