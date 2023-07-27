Red Cross evacuates 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the transfer of 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment. The patients were accompanied by their attendants, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a statement on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ICRC plans to transfer 13 other patients with attendants who’ve completed their treatment in Armenia back to Artsakh Republic later today.

The Artsakh Healthcare Ministry said that Azerbaijan is continuously banning the supply of essential medications and medical equipment by the ICRC to Nagorno-Karabakh.

23 children are hospitalized at Stepanakert's Arevik Children's Hospital. 5 of them are in neonatal and intensive care. Meanwhile, 82 patients are hospitalized at the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert. 7 of them are in intensive care (2 are critically ill).