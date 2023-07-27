Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes, US Congressman Frank Pallone wrote on his Twitter account․

July 27, 2023, 14:40 Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes - Frank Pallone

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:“State Department and the international community must make it clear that it’s unacceptable and implement sanctions. Failure to reopen the border now will trigger an unfathomable humanitarian crisis,” he wrote.

Azerbaijan has kept Nagorno Karabakh in blockade for more than six months already, depriving more than 120,000 people of basic necessities.

Armenia sent 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh on Wednesday, but the convoy is still in Armenia’s southern region of Syunik, waiting for an answer from Russian peacekeepers expected to further transport the aid to Nagorno Karabakh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has described the attempt of sending aid to Artsakh as "provocation".