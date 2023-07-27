Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes - Frank Pallone

Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes, US Congressman Frank Pallone wrote on his Twitter account․

Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes - Frank Pallone

Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes - Frank Pallone

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:“State Department and the international community must make it clear that it’s unacceptable and implement sanctions. Failure to reopen the border now will trigger an unfathomable humanitarian crisis,” he wrote.

Azerbaijan has kept Nagorno Karabakh in blockade for more than six months already, depriving more than 120,000 people of basic necessities.

Armenia sent 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh on Wednesday, but the convoy is still in Armenia’s southern region of Syunik, waiting for an answer from Russian peacekeepers expected to further transport the aid to Nagorno Karabakh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has described the attempt of sending aid to Artsakh as "provocation".


     

Politics

Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes - Frank Pallone

Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes, US Congressman Frank Pallone wrote on his Twitter account․

All news from section

Azerbaijan corroborates fears of intention to commit genocide by blocking humanitarian convoy for Nagorno-Karabakh - Pashinyan

If Azerbaijan blocks the Armenian humanitarian aid convoy from entering Lachin Corridor it would corroborate Armenia’s fears that Baku seeks to commit genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Borrell: Goods supply via Aghdam should not be seen as an alternative to the reopening of Lachin corridor

The European Union has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to reopen the Lachin Corridor.In a statement, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said that Azerbaijan’s ‘readiness’ to supply goods via the city of Aghdam should not be seen as an alternative to the reopening of the Lachin corridor.

Azerbaijan opens fire on farmers in Askeran - Prosecutor's Office

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at around 11:20 a.m. on July 24 on two civilians working in their farms in the administrative area of Shosh village of Askeran region, the Prosecutor's Office of Artsakh Republic reported.

We welcome the appeal of Freedom House to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan

We welcome the appeal of Freedom House, a reputable international human rights organisation, to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, in which the organisation states that the deteriorating humanitarian situation deprives civilians of life-saving medication and essential good, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender, Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Artsakh Republic President stops sit-in

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has said he has decided to stop the sit-in he started on July 17 and continue the fight against the blockade of Artsakh by working in an emergency mode, Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

All news from section

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Red Cross evacuates 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the transfer of 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment. The patients were accompanied by their attendants, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a statement on Thursday.

All news from section

Armenia sends 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Armenia is set to send 400 tones in humanitarian aid to the residents of Artsakh ), who have been deprived of essential goods due to a blockade by Azerbaijan for more than six months.

The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped

As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.

Urgent international intervention is imperative to stop humanitarian disaster in Artsakh – Ombudsman

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

11 patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Military

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

All news from section

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Red Cross evacuates 11 patients from blockaded Artsakh
Aliyev’s deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign in Artsakh is unfolding before our eyes - Frank Pallone
Azerbaijan corroborates fears of intention to commit genocide by blocking humanitarian convoy for Nagorno-Karabakh - Pashinyan
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang
Borrell: Goods supply via Aghdam should not be seen as an alternative to the reopening of Lachin corridor
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

All news from section

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

International

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

All news from section

US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

Russian diplomat slams drone attack on Moscow as act of international terrorism

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

Most Read

month

week

day

Search