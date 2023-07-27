On July 26 in Pyongyang North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a Russian military delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, News.am reported.

July 27, 2023, 10:30 Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRES: The meeting will serve to further deepen ties between Russia and North Korea. According to the KCNA, the Russian Defense Minister handed a personal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim Jong-un. It is noted that the North Korean leader expressed gratitude for the message. Shoigu and Kim Jong-un exchanged gifts.

The parties exchanged views on issues of national, regional and international security. The agency stressed that the assessments of the two sides on the issues discussed coincided.