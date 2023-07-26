Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at around 11:20 a.m. on July 24 on two civilians working in their farms in the administrative area of Shosh village of Askeran region, the Prosecutor's Office of Artsakh Republic reported.
Azerbaijan opens fire on farmers in Askeran - Prosecutor's Office
STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRES: Arayik Ohanjanian and Alexander Marutyan had to stop their work.
Earlier, on July 15, at around 9:50 a.m. the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had opened fire on two other civilians who were working in their fields in the administrative area of Verin Sznek village of Askeran region.
As a result, Sergey Hovagimyan and Alexander Marutyan, had also had to stop the work.
An investigation is underway over the two incidents.