Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at around 11:20 a.m. on July 24 on two civilians working in their farms in the administrative area of Shosh village of Askeran region, the Prosecutor's Office of Artsakh Republic reported.

July 26, 2023, 16:59 Azerbaijan opens fire on farmers in Askeran - Prosecutor's Office

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRES: Arayik Ohanjanian and Alexander Marutyan had to stop their work.

Earlier, on July 15, at around 9:50 a.m. the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had opened fire on two other civilians who were working in their fields in the administrative area of Verin Sznek village of Askeran region.

As a result, Sergey Hovagimyan and Alexander Marutyan, had also had to stop the work.

An investigation is underway over the two incidents.