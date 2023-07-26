We welcome the appeal of Freedom House to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan

We welcome the appeal of Freedom House, a reputable international human rights organisation, to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, in which the organisation states that the deteriorating humanitarian situation deprives civilians of life-saving medication and essential good, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender, Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRES: We call on democratic governments to put pressure on Azerbaijan to put an end to the deliberate starvation of innocent citizens," the statement said.

Such statements and targeted assessments of the situation by international human rights organisations should become the basis for making decisions in order to take measures of deterrence and punishment against Azerbaijan on the international level.