Artsakh Republic President stops sit-in

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has said he has decided to stop the sit-in he started on July 17 and continue the fight against the blockade of Artsakh by working in an emergency mode, Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRES: T he popular movement, my sit-in, as well as other efforts have already achieved some results in drawing international attention to Artsakh’s blockade and pushing them to take action.

''During this period, through our efforts we have increased international pressure on Azerbaijan, as well as managed to raise international awareness of the situation in Artsakh.

I call on other states and international organizations (primarily relevant UN agencies) to follow Armenia’s example and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh within the framework of their international obligations.

“Either Azerbaijan will open the Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor to that humanitarian aid, or it will additionally confirm the genocidal nature of its policy with another ban on the entry of humanitarian goods to the disaster area,” he wrote and noted that the results of the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Moscow on Tuesday are not acceptable to them.

He also called on the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to make maximum efforts to have the February 22 ruling of the International Court of Justice implemented and to immediately appeal to the UN Security Council regarding the issue of guaranteeing the security of the people of Artsakh and ensuring tangible results.

President Harutyunyan urged Armenians living in Armenia and Diaspora to increase pressure on the main actors of the international community, especially the governments of the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, USA, France, Great Britain and China), as well as the European Union, using all possible means in order to draw attention and push for urgent action.



“These may include civil disobedience, awareness raising, protests and other actions, using harsh and non-standard methods within the limits of admissibility,” he clarified.

“The pressure to open the Lachin Corridor should be increased, using both political and humanitarian and other possible instruments. In that regard, Artsakh authorities are discussing all possible scenarios and steps in order to apply them depending how things develop,” he added.