Russia calls for swift unblocking of Lachin Corridor

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, during his July 25 meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, called for a swift unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, the Russian foreign ministry said in a readout.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRES-ARMENPRESS: According to the readout, the foreign ministers focused on looking into joint efforts to advance the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process and deescalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of the three countries.

“The Russian side underscored the need for a swift unblocking of the Lachin Corridor and restoration of the normal life of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the importance of intensifying work in all directions of the trilateral agreements, including the unblocking of transport connections, delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as launching contacts between public figures and experts, and dialogue between parliamentarians. Special attention was drawn on the issue of finalizing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, with emphasis on overcoming outstanding disagreements,” the Russian foreign ministry said in the readout.

In a separate bilateral meeting between Lavrov and Armenia’s Ararat Mirzoyan, the discussion focused on the relevant issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda, including in the economy and humanitarian directions, according to the readout.

“An agreement was reached to continue effective partnership as part of common integration associations, in the EEU, the CSTO and CIS,” it added.

Lavrov also held a separate meeting with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, during which the sides approved the restoration of cooperation as part of the 3+3 regional consultative platform within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor. They also discussed their bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional issues.


     

Sergey Lavrov assesses the results of the Moscow meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs productive

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov made a comment on the results of trilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

ICRC voices alarm on rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

We welcome ICRC's voiced concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of The Republic of Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan, said on Facebook.

Artsakh considers using the fact of starvation by Azerbaijan to achieve political goals unacceptable

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic issued a statement, considered the blockade of Artsakh and the use of starvation by Azerbaijan to achieve political goals unacceptable.

Nationwide rally launched in Stepanakert and Yerevan

Today a nationwide rally has launched in Stepanakert's Revival Square and Yerevan's Freedom Square with the national anthem of the Republic of Artsakh, with the demand to lift the blockade of Artsakh and respect the right of its people to self-determination.

President Harutyunyan declares Artsakh disaster zone

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has declared Artsakh a disaster zone, saying Artsakh would turn into a concentration camp if there was no urgent international intervention and support.

Ignoring the demands of the international community, Azerbaijan expanded and deepened the blockade and military threats. President Harutyunyan

It is evident that Azerbaijan, under the conditions of international impunity, continuously tightens repressions against the people of Artsakh with the undisguised purpose of ethnic cleansing, driven by a policy of ethnic hatred and discrimination.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

Armenia sends 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Armenia is set to send 400 tones in humanitarian aid to the residents of Artsakh ), who have been deprived of essential goods due to a blockade by Azerbaijan for more than six months.

The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped

As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.

Urgent international intervention is imperative to stop humanitarian disaster in Artsakh – Ombudsman

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

11 patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Military

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Sergey Lavrov assesses the results of the Moscow meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs productive
Armenia sends 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
Russia MoD: Ceasefire violation recorded in Artsakh
ICRC voices alarm on rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Analytical

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

For an uninformed casual news consumer, guarantees of security and rights for the people of Artsakh within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan may sound perfectly normal. In the wake of the seventh months of total blockade and aggravating humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh the offer to use the Aghdam route through Azerbaijan may equally appear as a fair deal to alleviate the suffering.

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

International

US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

Russian diplomat slams drone attack on Moscow as act of international terrorism

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans – Reuters

