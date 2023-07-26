Armenia sends 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Armenia is set to send 400 tones in humanitarian aid to the residents of Artsakh ), who have been deprived of essential goods due to a blockade by Azerbaijan for more than six months.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Dozens of trucks with humanitarian aid from Armenia intended for Artsakh are parked in Yerevan and waiting to deliver the aid.

"Today, two dozen trucks loaded with humanitarian aid will deliver 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Kornidzor, from where it is planned to transfer the aid with the help of Russian peacekeepers to the people of Nagorno Karabakh, which has been under blockade for 227 days,” Taron Chakhoyan, the deputy head of the Prime Minister's Office, wrote on Facebook, News.am informs.