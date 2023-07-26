Freedom House calls for pressure on Azerbaijan to end the deliberate starvation of innocent civilians

Freedom House has called on Azerbaijan to allow the Red Cross to deliver humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh and open the Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRES: “We urge Azerbaijan to allow ICRC to provide vital humanitarian assistance to Nagorno Karabakh & immediately work to ensure freedom of movement by opening the Lachin corridor, guaranteeing unrestricted movement of individuals, vehicles & cargo. The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region has deprived civilians of life-saving medication and essential goods. We urge democratic governments to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, calling for an end to the deliberate starvation of innocent civilians,” Freedom House tweeted.