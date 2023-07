Russian peacekeepers recorded one violation of the ceasefire regime in the Lachin Corridor, the Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: “There are no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is conducting an investigation into the matter,” the statement says.