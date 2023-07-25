ICRC voices alarm on rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

We welcome ICRC's voiced concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of The Republic of Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan, said on Facebook.

"We welcome the alarm voiced by the ICRC over the rapidly aggravating humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

However, at the same time, we call on and urge the ICRC to stay committed and respect the right of Artsakh people to human dignity, enshrined in various international conventions, and cease the attempts to legitimize Azerbaijan's baseless offers of humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through Akna (Aghdam).

Besides, in the given context, the intentional avoidance of using the name of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh in the official communication of the ICRC hurts the feelings and dignity of the Artsakh people,” he wrote.