Today a nationwide rally has launched in Stepanakert's Revival Square and Yerevan's Freedom Square with the national anthem of the Republic of Artsakh, with the demand to lift the blockade of Artsakh and respect the right of its people to self-determination.

July 25, 2023, 21:19 Nationwide rally launched in Stepanakert and Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: As "Artsakhpress"informs, Bishop Ter Vrtanes Abrahamyan, leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church addressed the participants of the rally from Yerevan's Freedom Square.

Today's reality comes to remind us once again that the Artsakh movement is not over and is still going on. It should become for us like daily bread, it should become a way of life, a mission, an idea and a struggle. During the Artsakh movement, thousands of Armenians became heroes and became immortal. We should not make mistakes, but become a united fist, we should bring this movement to its end; to have a free, independent Artsakh," said Bishop Ter Vrtanes Abrahamyan, conveying to the people of Artsakh the fatherly love and prayers of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Speaker of Artsakh Republic's National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan and other officials are also participating in the rally in Stepanakert's Revival Square.