Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has declared Artsakh a disaster zone, saying Artsakh would turn into a concentration camp if there was no urgent international intervention and support.

July 25, 2023, 13:47 President Harutyunyan declares Artsakh disaster zone

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: "Taking into account the current grave situation and the growing threats to the physical existence of our people, today I declare Artsakh a disaster zone, expecting an urgent international response and political and humanitarian support from the international community in collective and individual form," Harutyunyan said at a press conference held on 25 July.

Speaking about his expectations from the international community, President Harutyunyan said , “First of all we have demands to the parties of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, especially Russia, to implement the obligations of the guarantor of security, and we demand Armenia to respect the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh and refrain from any statement or action that would recognize Artsakh to be part of Azerbaijan.”

He added that Artsakh demands the UN Security Council to take action to prevent the genocidal policy carried out by Azerbaijan and ensure the latter’s compliance with the ICJ and ECHR orders on opening the Lachin Corridor.

“I demand the UN Secretary General to display moral and political responsibility and leadership to warn the international community on the grave situation facing the people of Artsakh. I demand Mr. Guterres to launch, without hesitation and delay, the UN system to resolve this situation,” Harutyunyan said, adding that he’s ready to personally contact the Secretary General online and present the situation.