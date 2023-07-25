Azerbaijan deliberately inflicts on the people of Artsakh conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part imposes living conditions on the people of Artsakh that aim at the complete or partial destruction of the population.

July 25, 2023, 13:35 Delay in decisive action by the international community brings us closer to the point of irreversibility with each passing day. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said during the press conference held with Diaspora and foreign media.

''According to international law, such an intent amounts to a genocide, and it obliges all states of the international community to take steps to prevent this crime of genocide.

Azerbaijan's claims that the issue of Artsakh is its internal matter are reminiscent of the justifications made by the leadership of Nazi Germany during the Nuremberg trials who attempted to narrate mass murders as internal affairs. The civilized international community did not accept such a defense then and denied the alleged right to carry out massive human rights violations under the pretext of internal affairs now.

The delay in decisive action by the international community brings us closer to the point of irreversibility with each passing day,'' said Artsakh Republic President.