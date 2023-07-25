Artsakhpress

Ignoring the demands of the international community, Azerbaijan expanded and deepened the blockade and military threats. President Harutyunyan

It is evident that Azerbaijan, under the conditions of international impunity, continuously tightens repressions against the people of Artsakh with the undisguised purpose of ethnic cleansing, driven by a policy of ethnic hatred and discrimination.

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said during the press conference held with Diaspora and foreign media.

''During this time, the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights have issued legally and politically binding rulings to ensure an unimpeded movement of people, vehicles, and cargo through the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Furthermore, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, various states' legislative and executive authorities, and authoritative international human rights organizations have all made clear demands and appeals to the authorities of Azerbaijan to cease the illegal siege of Artsakh and refrain from using force or threats of its use. However, Azerbaijan has not only disregarded court rulings and the demands of the international community but has also expanded and deepened the blockade and military threats.
1. The objectives of the siege
Through the unlawful siege of Artsakh, Azerbaijan pursues several goals, including:

Long term: To destroy in whole the entire ethnic Armenian population of Artsakh and forcefully end the conflict by eliminating the people of Artsakh from their land.
Medium term: To subjugate the people of Artsakh by force, dismantle the Republic of Artsakh and its resistance systems, force the people of Artsakh to flee, collapse the economy of Artsakh, and gain additional leverage over Armenia, particularly by obtaining an extraterritorial road between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through Armenian territory.

Short-term: To subject the people of Artsakh to psychological terror, establish constant control over the entry and exit of Artsakh, create unbearable living conditions, test and cross the red lines of the Armenian parties, and discredit international and regional guarantees of security and stability.''

     

President Harutyunyan declares Artsakh disaster zone

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has declared Artsakh a disaster zone, saying Artsakh would turn into a concentration camp if there was no urgent international intervention and support.

It is evident that Azerbaijan, under the conditions of international impunity, continuously tightens repressions against the people of Artsakh with the undisguised purpose of ethnic cleansing, driven by a policy of ethnic hatred and discrimination.

Delay in decisive action by the international community brings us closer to the point of irreversibility with each passing day. President Harutyunyan

Azerbaijan deliberately inflicts on the people of Artsakh conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part imposes living conditions on the people of Artsakh that aim at the complete or partial destruction of the population.

Due to the direct and indirect impacts of the blockade human lives are at risk. President Harutyunyan

As a result of the blockade, we are currently witnessing a humanitarian disaster that affects all aspects of life, from food and healthcare to agriculture and education. Human lives are at risk, from newborn babies to elderly chronic patients, due to the direct and indirect impacts of the blockade.

Lusine Avanesyan detailed further steps outlined by President Harutyunyan

On July 25, another stage of the struggle for lifting illegal blockade of Artsakh will be concluded with a public rally called in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

President Harutyunyan appeals to the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan ahead of the tripartite meeting

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan ahead of their next meeting in Moscow on July 25, 2023, the Presidential Office stated.

Iran expresses support to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Iran supports the new round of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped

As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.

Urgent international intervention is imperative to stop humanitarian disaster in Artsakh – Ombudsman

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

11 patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Armenian Church commemorates Thaddeus the Apostle, Virgin Sandukht

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Thaddeus, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ, and St. Virgin Sandukht on Saturday, July 22, Qahana.am reports.

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

Russian diplomat slams drone attack on Moscow as act of international terrorism

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans – Reuters

