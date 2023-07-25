Due to the direct and indirect impacts of the blockade human lives are at risk. President Harutyunyan

As a result of the blockade, we are currently witnessing a humanitarian disaster that affects all aspects of life, from food and healthcare to agriculture and education. Human lives are at risk, from newborn babies to elderly chronic patients, due to the direct and indirect impacts of the blockade.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said at a press conference.

''A severe food shortage has emerged since approximately 90% of the food consumed in Artsakh was previously imported from Armenia. Over the past 40 days, not a single kilogram of food has entered Artsakh, and the limited local production has been greatly hindered by the lack of fuel and other essential materials.

The scarcity of fuel and necessary supplies has resulted in only 20% of agricultural work being completed, and even grain harvesting has been done in a very limited capacity. Economic enterprises, which were partially operational during the blockade, have also come to a halt. Public transport has almost entirely ceased, and essential services, including healthcare, are struggling to function,'' Harutyunyan stated.



The Head of the State noted the healthcare system is facing a critical shortage of various medicines, putting people's lives and health at risk. The number of deaths and complications among unborn and newborn babies has doubled, and anemia among pregnant women has reached a staggering 90%. All planned medical examinations and surgeries have been suspended, and hundreds of patients cannot travel to Armenia or abroad for treatment. Essential medical equipment is out of order due to power outages and a lack of necessary maintenance.



''Schools and kindergartens have been partially or completely closed at various times due to heating and food problems. The psychological terror and malnutrition have significantly affected children's receptivity and academic progress, and hundreds of students are unable to pursue their education in Armenia or abroad.



It has been 196 days since Azerbaijan interrupted the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, resulting in frequent power outages for at least six hours daily, leading many economic enterprises to halt operations. Additionally, gas supply has been entirely cut off for 158 days, causing numerous socio-economic consequences.



In the private sector, all factories and almost all service companies have closed down, leaving over 80% of private sector workers unemployed, amounting to more than 15,000 people. The construction of 3,700 apartments intended for families displaced by the war in 2020 has also come to a stop. The direct loss to the economy amounts to about $430 million, which represents approximately 50% of the projected annual GDP,'' said President Harutyunyan.