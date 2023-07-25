On July 25, another stage of the struggle for lifting illegal blockade of Artsakh will be concluded with a public rally called in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

July 25, 2023, 12:16 Lusine Avanesyan detailed further steps outlined by President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: Press Secretary of the President of the Artsakh Republic Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress'', commenting on the results of the one-week sit-in announced by the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and the next steps outlined by the President.

"During the one-week sit-in, President Harutyunyan had a number of meetings, discussions and telephone conversations. Yesterday, the president held a two-hour long press conference with foreign and diaspora media regarding the humanitarian disaster created in Artsakh, and the prospects for the settlement of the conflict.These discussions with the participation of President Harutyunyan were dedicated to clarifying steps and finding adequate solutions to the situation. On July 26, summarizing the interim results of the sit-in, rally and a number of other current developments, the President of the Republic of Artsakh will make a statement about further steps," said L. Avanesyan.