Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor and end the oppression of the people of Artsakh.

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor
STEPANAKERT,  JULY 25, ARTSAKHPRES: The letter is also signed by musicians such as Peter Gabriel, Roger Waters, Tom Morello, and Stewart Copeland, Arsinee Khanjian as well as other notable entertainment industry figures.
In an interview with SPIN, Tankian said that more than 120,000 people are without critical food and medical supplies due to Azerbaijan’s seven-month blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.
“The residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have since relied on humanitarian aid from Russian peacekeeping forces and the Red Cross,” reads the letter. “Azerbaijani soldiers are now blocking the entry and exit of aid convoys and the humanitarian crisis is worsening. In shops, essential food items are running out. Hospitals have an acute shortage of drugs and medical supplies. In February, the [United Nations’] top judiciary body, the ICJ [International Court of Justice], ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement on the road. Azerbaijan continues to ignore the ruling. We, the undersigned, join Amnesty International and the UN’s International Court of Justice in calling upon the government of Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor to all movement and cease the from the oppression of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”
“Everyone is supporting opening the blockade, from the United States to the State Department to the European Union, but it’s all talk,” Tankian told SPIN. “But while people are starving, telling a dictatorial regime to open up an illegal blockade is not going to help them survive. They’re just words. There’s no actions, and that’s the issue. Everyone has already condemned it, but no one is doing anything. For example, USAID [United States Agency for International Development] could easily tell Azerbaijan, we’re going to fly in supplies. They have an office in Armenia, and the Armenian government has supplies that have been sitting around. We’ve been trying to reach out to [USAID administrator] Samantha Power to get her attention on the issue, and she’s aware of it, because she posted about it on Twitter.”
“Most people read about Ukraine everyday in the press but don’t know that this is even happening,” Tankian says of the Nagorno-Karabagh crisis. “[Ukrainian president] Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter praised Azerbaijan and their corrupt, fascist dictatorial leader Ilham Aliyev for helping Ukraine with energy supplies. So be it, but at the same time, the same dictatorial leader has put a chokehold on these people in Armenia and has invaded our proper, United Nations-recognized territories. He’s taken about 150 kilometers and his soldiers aren’t backing up. We’re being hypocritical as an international community, because we can’t sacrifice one country for another. It’s not right.”

     

Politics

President Harutyunyan appeals to the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan ahead of the tripartite meeting

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan ahead of their next meeting in Moscow on July 25, 2023, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Iran expresses support to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Iran supports the new round of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said.

President Khachaturyan visits Italy, meeting with Sergio Mattarella expected

President Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Italy on a three-day visit on July 23, his office announced Monday.

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Tehran on July 24 to meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Armenian foreign ministry announced Monday.

Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor - Lukashevich

The importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20, in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Lachin Corridor should be opened immediately - Matthew Miller

The US remains deeply concerned that Azerbaijan continues to keep the Lachin Corridor closed for commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told Radar Armenia, adding that the movement of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately.

Artsakh Republic Parliament asks UN Security Council permanent members to adopt resolution imposing peace

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued an address, calling on Armenia to ask UN to grant an international mandate to the peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

All news from section

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Society

The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped

As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.

All news from section

Urgent international intervention is imperative to stop humanitarian disaster in Artsakh – Ombudsman

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

11 patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Armenian Church commemorates Thaddeus the Apostle, Virgin Sandukht

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Thaddeus, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ, and St. Virgin Sandukht on Saturday, July 22, Qahana.am reports.

Military

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

All news from section

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor
US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP
President Harutyunyan appeals to the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan ahead of the tripartite meeting
The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped
Russian diplomat slams drone attack on Moscow as act of international terrorism
more news

Analytical

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

All news from section

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

International

US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

All news from section

Russian diplomat slams drone attack on Moscow as act of international terrorism

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans – Reuters

Most Read

month

week

day

Search