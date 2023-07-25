Serj Tankian, other show biz stars drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has drafted an open letter calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor and end the oppression of the people of Artsakh.
The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan ahead of their next meeting in Moscow on July 25, 2023, the Presidential Office stated.
Iran supports the new round of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said.
President Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Italy on a three-day visit on July 23, his office announced Monday.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Tehran on July 24 to meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Armenian foreign ministry announced Monday.
The importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20, in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The US remains deeply concerned that Azerbaijan continues to keep the Lachin Corridor closed for commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told Radar Armenia, adding that the movement of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately.
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued an address, calling on Armenia to ask UN to grant an international mandate to the peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Thaddeus, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ, and St. Virgin Sandukht on Saturday, July 22, Qahana.am reports.
The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.
Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.
Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.
On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.
The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.
As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
