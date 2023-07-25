US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Kiev regime — AP

A new package of US military aid to Ukraine to the tune of $400 mln includes 32 Stryker armored fighting vehicles, Associated Press reported citing its sources.

According to the news agency, Washington will also send to the Kiev regime howitzer artillery rounds, Hydra-70 rockets, surveillance Hornet drones, HIMARS and NASAMS missiles as well as Stingers and Javelins. Additionally, the US will provide about 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the US may announce a new $400-mln military assistance package on July 25.